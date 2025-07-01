Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Posts 3-Word Message on First Day of Free Agency
Amid the NBA offseason officially commencing with the first day of free agency, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo posted an Instagram story with a message.
On Instagram, he took a photo of his trophies, including the NBA title, his two MVP awards, and his All-Star game MVP, among others.
He captioned the photo by saying, "Under achiever my (peach and laughing emojis)."
The story comes amid discourse regarding Antetokounmpo's career. In the middle of June, ESPN talking-head Stephen A. Smith said that Antetokounmpo would be an underachiever if he never wins another title.
"He's one of the greatest players to ever play the game," Smith said on the show. "Over the last four years, minimum 200 games, Giannis second in the league at 30.4 points per game, fifth in the league at 11.7 rebounds per game, fifth among qualified players at 58 percent from the field. And nine All-NBA selections, nine All-Star selections and Top 10 finishes in league MVP voting nine times. He has more of that than postseason series wins. That's not acceptable.
"You don't look at somebody that dominant, that fantastic, with that kind of fire in his belly to compete on a night-in and night-out basis, and all you have is one championship to show for it. He's got one playoff series win in the last four years.
"Ain't his fault. He's hurt a couple of times. Got upset by Miami and Jimmy Butler; Jimmy and the crew gave it to him, no doubt. But this year, Damian Lillard goes down and you lose to Indiana.
"We understand all of that. But to know Giannis, his career, his accomplishments, his cache, and to say one championship, nah, you definitely expect more than that."
Smith's comments regarding Antetokounmpo's legacy come as the star weighs an important career decision.
The Greek Freak is at a crossroads — deciding whether or not to leave the Bucks. There are rumors that he may request a trade away from the team since there is a minimal path for the team to contend again.
Indications are that Antetokounmpo will likely remain with the team, but rumors continue to swirl.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.