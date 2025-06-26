Two Teams Emerge as Favorites to Land Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Post-Draft Night
The Milwaukee Bucks are operating under the assumption that Giannis Antetokounmpo will be back next season. No formal statement has been given to them about that, but that's the intel they are operating on.
Antetokounmpo very well might wait until free agency is over to make his final decision on his future. He might want to see what the Bucks are going to do to help the roster around him.
On the first night of the NBA Draft, the Bucks didn't do much. They didn't have a pick, nor did they make any trades.
If the Bucks do have to move him, two teams have emerged as favorites to land Antetokounmpo coming out of the first night of the draft.
Brooklyn and Miami are the two teams that have now emerged as teams to watch for Antetokounmpo. Brooklyn has a much more attractive proposal that they can send, though.
Surprisingly, the Nets kept all five of their first-round picks from Wednesday night. They don't have enough room for all of them on the roster, so they might move some of them to another team in a trade.
Some of those players could be on their way to Milwaukee if Antetokounmpo decides that he wants to play elsewhere. It would make sense for him to stay in the weakened East, as well.
Miami doesn't have the future draft capital that the Nets do, nor do they have the talent on the current roster that would make such a trade enticing. The only way Antetokounmpo ends up there is if he forces his way there.
Milwaukee is confident that Antetokounmpo is staying, so they shouldn't worry about what packages other teams might want to offer them for him.
Unless they completely screw up free agency this summer, he will be back on the court for the Bucks. They might be working on trades to improve the roster around him, though.
Free agency won't be a great way for them to upgrade because they are a first-apron team. That restricts the financial flexibility that they have this summer.
