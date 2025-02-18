Where Do Bucks Stand in Eastern Conference Following All-Star Break?
The NBA All-Star break has come and gone, and the Milwaukee Bucks are gearing up for a crucial second half of the season.
After making some difficult but necessary moves at the trade deadline, trading away their long-time forward and champion Khris Middleton, expectations are high that they will be a stronger team as they approach the final 29 games of their schedule.
Their first 53 games were a rollercoaster—starting the season at 2-8 before turning things around and winning the second-ever NBA Cup title.
From late November through mid-January, the Bucks played excellent basketball, climbing to eight games above .500 by the end of January.
However, they struggled leading up to the break, finishing with a 4-7 record in their final 11 games. Now, as they enter the back half of their schedule, the Bucks sit at 29-24, holding the fifth seed in the Eastern Conference.
While they are just one game away from moving into the fourth seed, they are also dangerously close to slipping in the standings—only 3.5 games separate them from the seventh seed and four games from the eighth and ninth spots. A bad stretch of basketball could send them tumbling, making it all the more important for them to regain their rhythm.
To make matters more challenging, Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined for a few weeks with a left calf strain. Losing their franchise cornerstone for any length of time is a tough blow, as he has been the heart and soul of the team.
Without him, the Bucks will need their role players to step up in a big way to keep them afloat in the East standings.
The good news is that the team remains optimistic that Antetokounmpo will be close to 100 percent for their playoff push. Injuries have plagued him in the past two postseasons, so getting him fully healthy for the stretch run is a priority.
If they can weather this storm and get back to full strength, the Bucks have just as good a shot as any of the top teams at making a deep playoff run.
The Bucks will kick off their back half of the schedule on Thursday as they get set to host the Los Angeles Clippers.
It will be an exciting and interesting final 29 games of the season.
