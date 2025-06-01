Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Take Strange Turn
All the news around the Milwaukee Bucks since they were eliminated from the playoffs has been about the future of star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. Due to the lack of contention expected for Milwaukee next season, many have speculated that Antetokounmpo could ask out.
While it's unknown whether Antetokounmpo wants out of Milwaukee, rumors are swirling. Multiple teams have been linked with the Bucks star if he were to become available, and teams have started to put together potential trade packages as well.
One of those teams is the Golden State Warriors, who could put together a decent trade package for the star. Antetokounmpo would then get a chance to team up with star guard Stephen Curry, giving the Warriors a legitimate star duo.
But one Warriors radio analyst is pumping the breaks on the team going after Antetokounmpo
Mark Willard of 95.7 FM The Game is urging the Warriors to avoid going after the Bucks star. Willard makes the case that this isn't the correct time for Golden State to pursue the star forward.
"I'm out on Giannis to the Warriors," Willard said. "It does not make sense at this time. My goal is never 'championship or bust.' My goal is annual relevance. I want sports in this city to be awesome and fun all the time."
The Warriors were already reportedly not looking to heavily go after Antetokounmpo, but rather make smaller moves around the margins of the team. But Golden State will likely at least call Milwaukee to see what it would take to land Antetokounmpo, if he were to become available.
Having the Warriors as a potential landing spot for Antetokounmpo could help drive up the price for interested teams. If the Bucks do decide to trade Antetokounmpo, it could behoove them to at least float out that Golden State remains interested in acquiring his services.
It remains to be seen if the Bucks will indeed trade Antetokounmpo, but they will be looking for a strong return if they do. Milwaukee will need something to sell to the fanbase, otherwise, things could look very grim moving forward.
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.