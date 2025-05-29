Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Undergo Big Position Change
The Milwaukee Bucks have been experimenting with Giannis Antetokounmpo running different kinds of plays in the last few years. Figuring out how he and Damian Lillard can co-exist was a big thing that they needed to figure out.
That meant that Antetokounmpo had to experiment with setting more screens for the point guard more often, specifically Lillard. They wanted to see how things worked in the pick-and-roll.
Antetokounmpo has played a lot of center in the last couple of years. He has been vocal that he doesn't prefer playing center because of the physical toll it takes on him.
Milwaukee is still waiting for word on what Antetokounmpo wants to do with his future. If he does stay with the Bucks, he might request to stop playing center.
Antetokounmpo could request to only play the forward spot for Milwaukee if he decides to stay in town. He has done it for now because he does whatever it takes to win, but he might want something different moving forward.
One of the big problems with that for the Bucks is that they don't have a center on the roster for next season right now that they trust. Brook Lopez is a pending free agent, meaning they only have Bobby Portis to rely on.
Portis is not tall enough to be a viable starting center in the league. He's good enough to play some center off the bench, but the Bucks must get a true center to make Antetokounmpo happy.
The Bucks will do whatever it takes to make Antetokounmpo happy enough to stay in Milwaukee for the rest of his career. He is the most popular athlete in the state, so they want to keep him at all costs.
Antetokounmpo has been good at center, and it would help the Bucks if he wanted to commit to playing there full time. It would allow them to surround him with shooters at every other spot on the court.
Instead, the Bucks might have to find a center who can hit threes so that they make Antetokounmpo happy.
