Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors Could Impact Kevin Durant
Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be the biggest focus for the Milwaukee Bucks. Keeping him is still the biggest priority for them this summer, but that is out of their control.
If Antetokounmpo decides that he wants to be traded, the Bucks will honor his request. They will let him go, but they likely won't let him choose his destination.
Every team in the league is waiting to see what the Bucks will do with him. He is the first domino that everyone is watching to see if it falls.
Based on what he decides, that's when other players and other teams can start making moves this summer. One massive other domino could be affected by what Antetokounmpo decides to do.
Kevin Durant is another big name that other teams are watching. There's a chance that he asks for a trade from Phoenix, or that the Suns decide to trade him on their own.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst believes that Durant will have to wait to see what Antetokounmpo does because there are teams that are interested in both players.
"First up will be Giannis, whether or not he leaves Milwaukee, that will be a big thing," Windhorst said. "And then, I really do think Kevin Durant's going to have to wait for Giannis, because there's going to be some teams who are interested in both, so then KD."
If Antetokounmpo decides that he wants to stay in Milwaukee, teams will turn their attention to Durant. He will be the big player that everyone tries to trade for.
If he wants out, then teams will turn their attention to offering their best package for him instead of Durant. Then, whichever teams don't land Antetokounmpo can try to trade for Durant.
It's still unclear what Antetokounmpo wants to do. He hasn't decided what he wants to do yet, and he certainly hasn't given any indication which way he is leaning.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Undergo Big Position Change
