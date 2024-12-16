Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Unpacks Prior Chemistry Issues With Damian Lillard
The Milwaukee Bucks have battled back after a very slow start to the season, putting themselves back into a place of contention. Milwaukee believed that they could right the ship all along and trusted the process.
Milwaukee has a nice collection of talent within the roster, led by stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard. Both players are great in their own right but it took some time for them to figure out how to play together.
Antetokounmpo unpacked the previous chemistry issues that hurt the Bucks on the floor.
“It takes time,” Antetokounmpo said. “You know, I feel like a lot of people had such high expectations from us on day one to be the best duo to ever play this game. But it takes time. Now it’s our second year playing together. We are more comfortable with one another, know one another’s spots better. And as you see, our chemistry has been getting way, way better. Down the stretch … we feel very, very comfortable we can both get to our spots and be more effective when we play that two main game this year.”
The two stars just needed more time together and it has shown in their success on the court. Milwaukee will only go as far as these two take them so it's been a welcomed sight to see. Both stars have discussed this and now are seeing it in action on the floor.
Bucks forward Bobby Portis Jr. even reflected on the issues that plauged Milwaukee early in the year. Many speculated that the Bucks weren't contenders but Portis pushed back.
“I don’t think we ever left,” Portis said of the Bucks’ title-contender status. “The record was what it was. We needed a little bit of straightening, a little bit of practice, a little bit of camaraderie and togetherness. We added some new faces, came in rusty a little bit, didn’t play our best basketball. … That’s why it’s called an 82-game season. It’s not a 10-game season.”
Milwaukee now clinched a spot in the NBA Cup championship game, where they will take on the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Bucks have been building themselves back up and are playing some incredible basketball where things currently stand.
More Bucks: Champion Bucks Forward Offers High Praise for Surprising Celtics Player
Bucks’ Damian Lillard Reveals How Milwaukee Slowed Down Hawks in NBA Cup
Wild Trade Proposal Has Bucks Land $60M All-Star in Exchange For Brook Lopez