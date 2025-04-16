Bucks Tease Damian Lillard Comeback With Simple Post
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to exact revenge on the Indiana Pacers. After losing to the Pacers last year in the first round of the playoffs, they have been champing at the bit to get back to the postseason.
Milwaukee did not have Giannis Antetokounmpo available for the entire series last season. This year, Damian Lillard's availability is in question for the series.
Lillard has already been ruled out for the start of the series against Indiana. It's unclear how long that absence will last, but Lillard is doing everything he can to make it back for the playoffs.
Milwaukee is still trying to get Lillard prepared to play in the later part of the series. In fact, the Bucks teased his return with a post on social media.
The Bucks desperately need Lillard to return to the team for this series against the Pacers. Without him, the Bucks may not have enough offensive firepower to take down Indiana.
Giannis Antetokounmpo will be tasked with carrying the load for the first couple of games in Indiana. He has to be the best player on the floor in those games for the Bucks to have any kind of chance.
If Lillard is able to come back, there will be some rust that he has to shake off. He won't be the same, dominant force that made an All-Star team this season.
Lillard needs to minimize whatever rust he has because the Bucks won't have time to deal with it. They need him to be great right away, especially if they are down early in the series.
If the Bucks can steal one of the first two games in Indiana, they will feel a lot better about their chances to win this series once Lillard returns.
Lillard is a true offensive force. If he can't play at all in this series with the Pacers, then they are in big trouble when it comes to trying to win it.
In the regular season, Lillard averaged 24.9 points. 4.7 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game.
