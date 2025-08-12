New Bucks Star Myles Turner Will Miss Indiana Almost Immediately, Predicts Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks made perhaps the biggest free-agent signing of the season when they decided to bring in Myles Turner. Turner signed in Milwaukee after 10 seasons with the Pacers.
Turner signed a four-year, $108.9 million deal with the Bucks to become their second-best player. It's a step up in role for a player who hasn't had to fill that role in several seasons.
While the Bucks are excited about what Turner can bring to the team, not everyone thinks that he will fit in with the current roster. One NBA insider believes he will miss Indiana right away.
New Bucks center Myles Turner predicted to miss playing for the Pacers
While speaking on Setting the Pace, Justin Termine believes that Turner will miss what the Pacers are able to provide Turner in terms of winning games.
"I think Victor Oladipo is the perfect example of someone who regrets that decision (to leave the Pacers), and it certainly could happen with Myles Turner because even if Giannis is healthy this year and stays, that team isn't winning a first-round series in my estimation," Termine said.
Indiana has made the Eastern Conference Finals and the NBA Finals in the last couple of seasons. Milwaukee hasn't come close to that kind of winning since they made the Finals in 2021.
Turner isn't going to have a point guard who can set him up with wide-open shots that Tyrese Haliburton was able to get him, so he might have to adjust his game a bit.
The Bucks are expecting Turner to be a great 3-point shooter and a great shot blocker. In Indiana, he just had to be competent at both of those skills because of the depth they had around him at both forward spots.
If Milwaukee does make it out of the first round of the playoffs, it will be because of the fact that Turner has taken a leap in his game. Milwaukee is putting a lot of faith in him to be one of the best centers in the league.
This past season with the Pacers, Turner averaged 15.6 points, 6.5 rebounds, and 1.5 assists per game.
