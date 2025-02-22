Bucks in Danger of Losing Homecourt Advantage for First Time Since 2018
The Milwaukee Bucks have found themselves in unfamiliar territory this season.
As they sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference, the Bucks face the very real possibility of not having home-court advantage for the first time in years as they head into the playoffs. This looming challenge is a direct result of a season plagued by adversity, with injuries and lineup struggles hindering their performance.
One of the primary setbacks has been the absence of superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo, who has missed multiple games due to a left calf injury.
However, the Bucks were fortunate enough tot have their star forward return back to the team, just in time to pull off a much needed win against the Washington Wizards.
With the Bucks aiming to stay cautious and prioritize his health, the team has been without their franchise player for a critical stretch.
Antetokounmpo’s injury, along with the absence of key players like Khris Middleton and Bobby Portis, has derailed the team’s rhythm and consistency. This lack of stability has contributed to the Bucks’ underwhelming ranking, currently sitting outside the top four in the East, meaning they would open the playoffs on the road if the season ended today.
Not having home-court advantage is a significant disadvantage in the NBA playoffs.
Home teams enjoy numerous benefits: the support of their fans, the familiarity of their court, and a lack of travel fatigue. The energy in a home arena can be a powerful motivator, especially in close games or high-pressure moments.
On the road, however, the opposing team has the crowd on their side, which can shift momentum and put additional mental strain on players. Additionally, travel disruptions can take a physical toll, especially during a grueling playoff series.
The Bucks' struggles to regain their form and secure a higher seed highlight just how critical health and team chemistry are as the postseason approaches.
While the addition of players like Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. should provide depth, the Bucks need to build cohesion quickly. The team’s defensive rating has faltered in recent weeks, and without a full-strength lineup, they’ve struggled to maintain the intensity required to compete with the East's top teams.
For the Bucks to ensure a chance at regaining their place among the elite, they will need to find a way to stay healthy, play with urgency, and recapture the momentum that carried them through their impressive stretch earlier in the season.
If they can do that, the goal of clinching a higher seed and securing home-court advantage remains within reach. But the clock is ticking, and with just 29 games left, time is of the essence.
