Former Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton to Finally Make Wizards Debut
Khris Middleton, a 2021 NBA champion with the Milwaukee Bucks, is set to make his debut with the Washington Wizards this Friday night against his former team.
After being traded to Washington earlier this month in a deal for Kyle Kuzma, Middleton’s arrival brings a mix of experience and leadership to a Wizards team struggling with a 9-45 record this season.
Middleton's addition is crucial as the Wizards aim to develop their young core, which includes players like Jordan Poole and Bilal Coulibaly.
More Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Injury Status for Bucks vs Clippers
Middleton's career with the Bucks has been nothing short of impressive.
The two-time NBA All-Star was a key figure in the team's championship run in 2021, where he averaged 23.6 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 5.1 assists in the Finals against the Phoenix Suns.
His ability to perform in clutch moments helped secure the first title in Milwaukee in 50 years.
Middleton’s leadership, particularly in crunch-time situations, was instrumental in the Bucks’ success over the years.
More Bucks: Could This Be Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Final Season in Milwaukee if Bucks Fall Short?
However, following offseason surgeries on both ankles, Middleton's performance in the 2024-2025 season has been impacted, averaging just 12.6 points, 4.4 assists, and 3.7 rebounds over 23 games before his trade.
For the Wizards, Middleton brings much-needed stability and experience to a team that has seen little success lately.
With their playoff hopes already dashed, the Wizards are looking to maximize this season by leaning on veterans like Middleton and Marcus Smart, who will both be available for Friday night's game.
Middleton's presence on the court will serve as a valuable mentor to the team's young players, such as Poole, Carrington, and Coulibaly. His basketball IQ and ability to score in a variety of ways will also offer leadership in a locker room that desperately needs it.
While Middleton's role with the Wizards might not involve fighting for a championship in the immediate future, it will be about setting the foundation for the franchise’s rebuild.
Facing his old team, the Bucks, will certainly be an emotional moment for Middleton, as it marks the end of his decade-long journey with Milwaukee.
However, his ability to adapt and contribute to the Wizards’ long-term development could be a pivotal part of Washington's rebuilding process.
More Bucks:
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Talks Extensively About Khris Middleton Trade
NBA Trainer Outlines Bucks’ Best Strategy to Take Down Celtics in the Playoffs
For more Bucks news, visits Milwaukee Bucks on SI.