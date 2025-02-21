Malcolm Brogdon Injury Status For Bucks vs Wizards
Will former Milwaukee Bucks Rookie of the Year point guard Malcolm Brogdon suit up against his former team when his Washington Wizards?
According to the league's latest injury report, the 6-foot-4 pro will sit out the clash with a sprained left ankle.
Forward Saddiq Bey has yet to play a game this season for the Wizards while he recuperates from a left knee ACL surgery, two-way player Jaylen Martin is putting in work with Milwaukee's G League affiliate the Wisconsin Herd, and deep-bench power forward Anthony Gill is questionable to play through a sprained right ankle.
When he does play, Brogdon is still a lethal scorer and passer, even if injuries have taken their toll on the 32-year-old former Sixth Man of the Year.
But, as tends to be the case for the Virginia product, Brogdon has been hurt for most of the year. Across 24 healthy contests this season for the lowly Wizards (who are 9-45) and , he's averaging 12.7 points on .433/.286/.880 shooting splits, 4.1 assists and 3.8 rebounds a night.
Throughout his nine-year career, the healthiest Brogdon has ever been was as a 24-year-old rookie with the Bucks, the only season where he's missed fewer than 15 games (he played 75). He's missed over half the season twice in his last three completed seasons.
Brogdon, currently on an expiring deal, is viewed as an intriguing buyout option — but he seems reticent to give any money back and may just stick with Washington for a few more months.
With Brogdon out of commission, the Wizards will likely lean a bit more heavily on Brogdon's one-time Boston Celtics teammate, Marcus Smart, and intriguing rookie Carlton "Bub" Carrington, at the point. Jordan Poole may take on more ballhandling duties.
The Bucks did just play last night, securing a critical 116-110 victory over the L.A. Clippers to improve to a 30-24 record on the year and get within just one game of the No. 4-seeded Indiana Pacers (31-23). But being scheduled to suit up against the league's worst team by record makes this the fluffiest possible second night matchup of a back-to-back slate in 2024-25.
