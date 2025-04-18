Bucks Insider Reveals Why Giannis Antetokounmpo Can Single-Handedly Take Down Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks feel good anytime that they have Giannis Antetokounmpo healthy and playing for them. He is one of the best players in the entire league when he is healthy.
Antetokounmpo showed how good he is when the Bucks were missing Damian Lillard for the last few weeks of the regular season. He really took the team and put them on his back.
The Bucks might not need Antetokounmpo to be Superman anymore, but that doesn't mean that he can't do it. He has still proven that he can take over the team when asked to do so.
One Bucks insider believes that Antetokounmpo will take over this first-round series against the Indiana Pacers. Eric Nehm believes that with him hurt in each of the last two postseasons, he will come out more motivated than ever.
Antetokounmpo did miss the entire series against the Pacers a year ago, which led to Indiana being able to take the Bucks down in six games. He certainly wants to get revenge on them from last year.
Antetokounmpo usually destroys the Pacers every time he plays them, too. He set the franchise scoring record in a game against the Pacers, dropping 64 on them last season.
He will need to have more games like that in this series if the Bucks are going to upset the Pacers in this series. They need their best player to not only be the best player on their team, but also the best player in the series.
With them getting Damian Lillard back after Game 1, there isn't as much pressure on Antetokounmpo. Still, Lillard is going to be rusty early in the series.
If the Bucks are going to steal a game on the road, Antetokounmpo still needs to be really good in those early games in order to get an upset.
The Bucks have seen Antetokounmpo be great for them in the postseason in the past, especially during their run to the NBA Finals. They need him to be that great again this postseason if they want to make a deep run.
