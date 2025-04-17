Bucks to Hold Fan Rally Ahead of Playoffs
The Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to do something that not a lot of teams get to do. They have a shot to get revenge on a team that knocked them out of the playoffs last year.
Milwaukee gets to play the Indiana Pacers for the second straight year in the first round of the playoffs. After being eliminated last year, the Bucks are hoping to turn the tables.
The Bucks didn't have Giannis Antetokounmpo available for last year's series. Not having their best player for the series turned out to be problematic.
Bucks fans feel very confident that they are going to be able to take down the Pacers this year. They are holding a rally before the playoffs start on Saturday afternoon.
Fans will send the team off on Friday afternoon as they travel to Indiana for the first couple of games. Milwaukee is hoping to win at least one of the games in Indiana.
If the Bucks can steal one of those first two games, they have to feel great about their chances of winning the series. That's especially true because Damian Lillard won't be available for those games.
There is no guarantee that Lillard will be back for this series, but they might need him if they are going to beat the Pacers. He gives them a much better chance because of his scoring ability.
Right now, Milwaukee has to trust that Kyle Kuzma can step up and become the second scoring option for the team behind Antetokounmpo.
The Bucks have to figure out how to defend the Pacers on the other end of the court, too. Tyrese Haliburton is playing some of his best basketball of the season.
Milwaukee is hoping that their fans can give them a big boost during Game 3 and Game 4 of this series. That's something they can lean on, whether or not Lillard is available at any point in this series.
Antetokounmpo has a chance to be a one-man wrecking crew. That's how great of a player he is. The Bucks are hoping he can carry them to some revenge.
