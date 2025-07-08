NBA Insider Calls Bucks’ Damian Lillard Waive Decision Flat Out 'Idiotic'
The Milwaukee Bucks made the bold move to waive and stretch guard Damian Lillard — a decision that has drawn the ire of an NBA insider.
The Bucks axed Lillard from the roster in a move to spread out the remaining $100-plus million left on his contract over five seasons rather than the two he had remaining on the deal.
Milwaukee freed up the cap space to get center Myles Turner onto the team. Former Buck Brook Lopez left the team during free agency and left a massive need at the center position.
While Lillard's salary stays on the books for five years, the Bucks get immediate production from Turner this season. Lillard was set to miss the entire upcoming season with a torn Achilles — leaving more than $50 million of dead money on the salary sheet.
The Ringer's Bill Simmons critized the decision to waive Lillard and labeled the Bucks as "desperate."
“I thought what Milwaukee did was one of the most desperate, reckless moves that I could ever remember since I’ve been a basketball fan,'" Simmons said on his podcast.
“I hated it. I don’t understand it. I think it’s a disaster. I didn’t approve of any single aspect of it. ...Carrying the (Lillard) stretch thing for five years, idiotic. Doing it for Myles Turner, I have no idea why they would do that. I just don’t understand why they wouldn’t have just traded Giannis.
He added: “If that’s how desperate you are to keep Giannis, I’m trading Giannis at that point. I’m folding my hand. I just don’t get it.''
The move did sacrifice long-term financial flexibility for short term gains, but the Bucks are under pressure to provide star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a strong, contending roster.
Turner doesn't move the needle much for the franchise in terms of NBA title hopes, but it does make the roster strong and could convince Antetokounmpo to stay for another couple of seasons.
Milwaukee made the calculation that keeping their star player happy was worth the future financial burden.
Damian Lillard Had No Idea Bucks Were Waiving Him Until News Was Released to Public
