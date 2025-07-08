Bucks Zone

NBA Insider Calls Bucks’ Damian Lillard Waive Decision Flat Out 'Idiotic'

Nelson Espinal

Apr 25, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) reacts after making a basket against the Indiana Pacers in the second half during game three of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Milwaukee Bucks made the bold move to waive and stretch guard Damian Lillard — a decision that has drawn the ire of an NBA insider.

The Bucks axed Lillard from the roster in a move to spread out the remaining $100-plus million left on his contract over five seasons rather than the two he had remaining on the deal.

Milwaukee freed up the cap space to get center Myles Turner onto the team. Former Buck Brook Lopez left the team during free agency and left a massive need at the center position.

While Lillard's salary stays on the books for five years, the Bucks get immediate production from Turner this season. Lillard was set to miss the entire upcoming season with a torn Achilles — leaving more than $50 million of dead money on the salary sheet.

The Ringer's Bill Simmons critized the decision to waive Lillard and labeled the Bucks as "desperate."

“I thought what Milwaukee did was one of the most desperate, reckless moves that I could ever remember since I’ve been a basketball fan,'" Simmons said on his podcast.

“I hated it. I don’t understand it. I think it’s a disaster. I didn’t approve of any single aspect of it. ...Carrying the (Lillard) stretch thing for five years, idiotic. Doing it for Myles Turner, I have no idea why they would do that. I just don’t understand why they wouldn’t have just traded Giannis.

He added: “If that’s how desperate you are to keep Giannis, I’m trading Giannis at that point. I’m folding my hand. I just don’t get it.''

The move did sacrifice long-term financial flexibility for short term gains, but the Bucks are under pressure to provide star Giannis Antetokounmpo with a strong, contending roster.

Turner doesn't move the needle much for the franchise in terms of NBA title hopes, but it does make the roster strong and could convince Antetokounmpo to stay for another couple of seasons.

Milwaukee made the calculation that keeping their star player happy was worth the future financial burden.

Nelson Espinal
NELSON ESPINAL

Nelson Espinal lives and breathes sports. Avidly following of everything ranging from motorsports to Mixed Martial Arts to tennis, he is connected with most of the sports world at all times. His dream of writing about sports started at 16 years of age, writing for a Lakers fans blog, and his passions for sports writing has grown since. He has his Bachelor's degree in Political Science, and a minor in writing literature from the University of California, San Diego.

