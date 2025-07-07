Bucks Urged to Sign Future Hall of Famer to Replace Damian Lillard in Blockbuster Move
An NBA writer calling for the Milwaukee Bucks to sign a Hall of Fame guard after getting rid of star Damian Lillard.
At the beginning of free agency, the Bucks made the bold move to waive and stretch Lillard — spreading out the more than $100 million left on his contract over five years rather than the two that he was previously contracted to get.
This move lowers his cap hit enough to sign center Myles Turner, but it means that Lillard's contract stays on the books longer.
The drastic financial move came after the multi-time All-Star ruptured his Achilles during the NBA playoffs. He was set to miss the entire upcoming season, and rather than pay over $50 million for no production, the Bucks opted to move on.
The issue for the Bucks is that the team already lacked guards before Lillard was released. Now, their depth at the position is even lower in the short and long term.
Because of the team's positional need, Bleacher Report's Rik Beaston believes Chris Paul make sense for the team:
"If Paul decides to return to the court, and he signs with Milwaukee, he has the potential to be a playoff difference-maker for a team that has championship aspirations," Beaston wrote in an article on BR.
"He no longer has to be the guy but, rather, a complement to that player, and in a wide-open Eastern Conference rocked by a rash of torn Achilles during the playoffs that will keep stars Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton out for the entirety of next season, a Paul-assisted Bucks team would have a real opportunity to climb back into the title hunt.
"Considering the frustrations its star player has experienced over the last year, and questions about the organization's championship window closing, it is a move that must be made in order to we preserve the possibility that Giannis and Co. can secure a second Larry O'Brien Trophy."
According to NBA insider Marc Stein, the Bucks are interested in signing Chris Paul to the team; however, he is prioritizing warmer weather and proximity to family in his free-agent decision.
Paul certainly gives the team some more quality depth and helps the roster's biggest need, but his impact on winning is diminishing each season drastically.
His small stature and decreasing athleticism is making it harder for Paul to play in crucial minutes. At this point in his career, he offers stability and veteran experience, but he isn't the needle mover that he once was.
