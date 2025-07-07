Bucks Named Top Landing Spot for $251 Million All-Star in Potential Blockbuster Move
The Milwaukee Bucks are undergoing significant changes for the upcoming season. They have made a flurry of moves thus far, and the biggest was waiving their All-Star guard Damian Lillard.
It was a move that many did not see coming, and they made it in order to acquire veteran big man Myles Turner from their rival, the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks are doing all they can to build a contender to surround Giannis Antetokounmpo with.
The Bucks will continue to utilize the resources at their disposal to bolster their roster. Milwaukee can still add to their roster, as they have some roster spots to fill. Who those players will be is the question.
Milwaukee can go a variety of ways. According to Doric Sam of Bleacher Report, former All-Star guard Bradley Beal is listed among the top landing spots for the Bucks this upcoming season.
"Milwaukee's current starting guards would be Kevin Porter and Gary Trent Jr., so Beal would be an obvious upgrade and help improve the team's depth. The Bucks have a strong frontcourt combination with Antetokounmpo, Kyle Kuzma and the newly signed Myles Turner.
"Adding Beal would give Milwaukee some much-needed balance on offense as the franchise tries to maximize Antetokounmpo's prime and return to title contention."
Beal is currently a member of the Phoenix Suns, and his time there has not been pretty. In fact, it's been a complete disaster. The move was viewed as a home run back in the summer of 2023, but now, Phoenix is trying to do all it can to get rid of the 32-year-old former lottery pick.
Beal is coming off another underwhelming campaign, marking the second straight year he failed to appear in more than 53 games. He posted averages of 17.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting an efficient 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from deep. While those numbers look respectable on paper, they fall well short of matching the hefty contract he's on.
Beal earned $53 million last season, and unless a buyout takes place, he's set to make $57 million next year — a figure that far exceeds his recent level of production.
However, if the Bucks can secure him on a great deal, that could be a massive pickup for a team looking to add as much talent as possible and their superstar.
