Bucks’ Khris Middleton Receives Unfortunate Injury Update Ahead of NBA Cup Final
The Milwaukee Bucks will likely be without their key forward, Khris Middleton, for Tuesday's title game against the Thunder.
Middleton has been downgraded to doubtful for tonight's game.
The Bucks shared via X.
Middleton was initially deemed probable but was downgraded to doubtful Tuesday due to illness. If the veteran forward is ultimately ruled out, Gary Trent and AJ Green are candidates to receive increased playing time.
This would be a massive blow for the Bucks as they look to capture their first-ever NBA Cup title. Although Middleton is still searching for his groove on the court, he is a veteran who is a big-time player for Milwaukee.
Middleton is coming off a lackluster performance off the bench in the semi-final game against the Atlanta Hawks. The 33-year-old scored six points on 2-for-7 shooting, three rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 22 minutes.
Middleton struggled again Saturday, continuing what has been an underwhelming return to competition. He has now played four games since returning from a lengthy injury absence, averaging 7.0 points, 3.0 rebounds, 5.8 assists and 1.5 steals in 21.3 minutes per game.
The Bucks are still slowly easing Middleton back after he missed the first month of the season recovering from two ankle surgeries in the offseason.
Even if Middleton is healthy enough to play, we should not expect too much out of him as he is still getting his feet under him. Given his injury history, it is clear that the medical staff will exercise with caution.
Luckily, this injury has nothing to do with his body, per se; he is just battling an illness.
The Bucks started the season 4-9 without Middleton and are now playing with their hair on fire.
The Bucks have gone 12-3 in their last 15 games, and they are being carried by their superstars, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard.
The Bucks went from the bottom of the East to the top in a matter of games. Milwaukee has a great shot at continuing to rise in the standings, but first, they'll look to take care of business Tuesday night without Middleton in the lineup.
Milwaukee should have its other two superstars on the court as it faces a tough Thunder team looking to establish itself as the best team in the league.
