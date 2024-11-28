Bucks Land $55M Wing in Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks have brought their record back to .500 after taking down the Miami Heat on Tuesday. After starting the season extremely poorly, Milwaukee has battled back to bring itself back into a place of contention.
It hasn't been easy but the Bucks never lost faith even during their troubling times. The team has stayed together and it's showing in their play on the court of late.
The team took down the Heat without star Giannis Antetokounmpo, a credit to the rest of the roster. Co-star Damian Lillard credited the team for battling without their leader.
“This is not something we’re looking at it and celebrating,” Lillard said. “But I think the fact that we’re going in the right direction by the way that we’re playing, we’re beating good teams, we’re winning at home, we’re winning on the road, a game like tonight without Giannis, I just think the way we are doing it is sustainable.
However, for the Bucks to fully get where they want to go this season, they may need to make a trade. They have been weak on the defensive end of the floor and shoring up the wing position could be the difference in winning the title or not.
In a new proposed deal, Milwaukee lands some strong firepower to their wing spot. The deal would be between the Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, and Brooklyn Nets.
Bucks receive: Forward Dorian Finney-Smith
Clippers receive: Center Brook Lopez
Nets receive: Forward P.J. Tucker, guard Terance Mann, a 2031 first-round pick from the Bucks, and a 2031 second-round draft pick from Los Angeles
Losing one of the last available draft picks that Milwaukee has would be tough but the Bucks are fully in win-now mode. With Antetokounmpo and Lillard in the fold, Milwaukee has to do whatever they can to win at the highest level this season.
Trading away Lopez would hurt but he is an expiring contract at the end of the year so getting something for him makes sense.
Adding in a player like Finney-Smith would vastly help things and provide them with a versatile defender who can shoot the 3-pointer well. On the year, Finney-Smith has averaged 10.8 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 0.9 steals per game.
The veteran forward is also shooting 41.0 percent from beyond the 3-point line this year. Adding him to the mix would be great for Milwaukee and vastly help their title chances this year.
