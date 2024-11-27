Bucks Take Massive Jump in Latest NBA Power Rankings Following Turnaround
The Milwaukee Bucks are back to a .500 record at 9-9 after they took down the Miami Heat on Tuesday. After starting the season very poorly, Milwaukee has battled back and finally looks like the team that many expected it to be.
Due to their strong play, they have seen a massive jump in the latest round of NBA power rankings. Milwaukee came in at No. 15 in the CBS Sports one, a jump of four spots from the previous one.
"Rewind a couple weeks and Doc Rivers kept telling everyone the disappointing Bucks were going to turn things around soon. Now we're looking at a .500 team riding a five-game winning streak. Going into Miami on Tuesday and getting a win without Giannis Antetokounmpo is the surest sign yet that the vibes in Milwaukee are immaculate. Running the show like he did in Portland, Damian Lillard went for 37 points and 12 assists on 8-for-13 3-point shooting to take down the Heat."
In the ESPN.com one, Milwaukee came in ranked No. 16.
"After a disastrous start to the season, the Bucks have started to right the ship a bit. They've won six of their past seven games entering Tuesday to climb back into the No. 6 slot in the Eastern Conference, right back in the mix for a playoff spot despite a 2-8 start. Since the beginning of November, the Bucks rank in the top 10 in defensive efficiency, and Giannis Antetokounmpois playing like an MVP averaging a career-high 32.4 points while shooting 61% from the field. Their win streak came during a soft spot in the schedule, so let's see if they can do it against tougher competition before declaring them all the way back"
And in The Athletic's version for this week, the Bucks came in ranked at No. 17.
"Milwaukee started so poorly, but the Bucks still had their best players available to do something about it. Antetokounmpo has been on a rampage as the Bucks have won six of their past seven games, with Giannis averaging 33.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 7.9 assists. Don’t look now, but Antetokounmpo is also making 47.8 percent of his midrange field goals, up from 35.1 percent last season."
Milwaukee still has a little ways to go before they can completely be sold as a title contender. But they are building themselves back up and look formidable in the Eastern Conference once again.
