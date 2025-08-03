Bucks Zone

Bucks Legend Belongs in Basketball Hall of Fame, Says NBA Insider

Alex Kirschenbaum

Former Bucks teammates Marques Johnson (left) and Sidney Moncrief were both named finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday. 1983 Press Photo Milwaukee Bucks Players Marques Johnson And Sidney Moncrief
Former Bucks teammates Marques Johnson (left) and Sidney Moncrief were both named finalists for the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Friday.
One of the most beloved Milwaukee Bucks All-Stars of yesteryear remains on the outside of the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame looking in, despite boasting probably enough of the requisite accolades to deserve a seat at the table.

NBA insider Marc Stein of The Stein Line made the case for five-time All-Star swingman-turned-Bucks broadcaster Marques Johnson's eventual enshrinement, during a new conversation on the latter's "Hear District" podcast.

Johnson has been a finalist for the honor in the past, but he has yet to be voted into Springfield as of this writing.

