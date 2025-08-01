NBA Insider Provides Massive Update on Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Request
The Milwaukee Bucks' offseason has been dominated by rumors that Giannis Antetokounmpo will ask for a trade this summer. Nothing has happened yet on that front.
Reports emerged that Antetokounmpo was open to being traded for the first time in his career right after the season ended. He still has not officially dispelled any rumors.
Despite this, teams have been operating under the assumption that Antetokounmpo will be returning next year. In fact, one team just signed a player to a massive extension because they believe Antetokounmpo won't be traded.
The Knicks just signed Mikal Bridges to a big extension. They did that because they have information that Antetokounmpo won't ask for a trade, according to Hoops Wire.
One of the teams rumored to be in the running for Antetokounmpo if he did want to be traded was the Knicks. They have been keeping their eyes on the situation since the summer started.
Bucks fans should expect Antetokounmpo to be back next year, especially with the way that Milwaukee has cultivated the roster around him. They brought in Myles Turner because he is the ideal center to play next to him.
Keeping Bobby Portis was a must in order to keep their bench strong, so they brought him back on a three-year deal. They certainly still have some work to do in order to really be considered a contender for the title.
Milwaukee believes that they have a shot to win the championship as long as they have Antetokounmpo on the roster. He's still a top-three player in the league with everything he does for them.
While Antetokounmpo will stay in Milwaukee to start the year, teams will certainly keep an eye on how things go in Milwaukee prior to the trade deadline.
That could be when Antetokounmpo asks to be traded if the moves they have made don't work out. On the flip side, they could also become buyers at the deadline if things do go well.
This past season, Antetokounmpo averaged 30.4 points, 11.9 rebounds, and 6.5 assists per game. He shot 60.1 percent from the field and 22.2 percent from three.
