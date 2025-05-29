Bucks Linked to West All-Star to Strengthen Frontcourt Depth
The Milwaukee Bucks are a team that everyone is watching this offseason. With the future of Giannis Antetokounmpo uncertain, there are teams around the league that are preparing trade offers.
Milwaukee would prefer to keep Antetokounmpo if they can, but that won't be their decision. Antetokounmpo will have sole discretion about whether his career continues in Milwaukee.
If he decides that he wants out, the Bucks are going to try to get some young stars as well as some draft picks. There are three teams that they could be looking to move him to in order to satisfy that.
Read more: Bucks' Damian Lillard Links Up With Jayson Tatum Amid Achilles Recovery
According to Bleacher Report, the Bucks could target three main things if they have to get rid of Antetokounmpo. One of them would be the second overall pick from the Spurs.
That pick would help them start a rebuild by landing one of the best prospects in the 2025 NBA Draft, likely Dylan Harper. Building around him would become the priority for the franchise.
Another target for them could be Evan Mobley. The Cavaliers are likely to want to make some moves after getting taken out in just five games by the Pacers.
Trading Mobley for Antetokounmpo would allow the Bucks to retain a great player who is younger than Antetokounmpo who already has won a Defensive Player of the Year Award.
The final player that the Bucks could target is Alperen Sengun of the Houston Rockets. The Rockets have a lot of young players who are good enough to package in some trades.
More Bucks news: Bucks Free Agency: Breaking Down Why Brook Lopez Should Return
Sengun is a very good offensive player for how young he is. He would become the long-term solution at that spot with Brook Lopez entering free agency this season.
There are going to be a lot of other offers from other teams if Antetokounmpo becomes available. If the Bucks are smart, they will drive a bidding war for him.
Antetokounmpo could still decide to stay and keep riding it out in Milwaukee. He certainly loves the city and has already won a title there. He could decide to build a legacy with just a single team his entire career.
More Milwaukee Bucks news: Giannis Antetokounmpo Believes Bucks Should Retire Former Superstar's Jersey
NBA All-Stars Predict if Giannis Antetokounmpo Will Leave Bucks
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.