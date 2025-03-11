Bucks Lose Out on Prime Buyout Market Option
The Milwaukee Bucks recently missed out on a prime buyout option when the New Orleans Pelicans signed free agent center Mo Bamba to a 10-day contract.
Bamba, a 7-footer with a unique skill set, could have been the perfect addition to the Bucks’ frontcourt, providing much-needed depth to a team looking to strengthen its championship aspirations.
Bamba’s NBA journey has been anything but conventional.
Drafted by the Orlando Magic as the sixth overall pick in 2018, his career has seen its share of ups and downs. After a promising start, his tenure in Orlando was marked by inconsistency, which led to stints with the Los Angeles Lakers and most recently, the Los Angeles Clippers.
Bamba’s 2023-2024 season has been a tale of opportunity and struggle—averaging 4.8 points and 4.3 rebounds for the Clippers, he also found success in the G-League, posting an impressive 21 points and 15 rebounds per game.
His recent performance demonstrated that he still possesses the potential to impact a team in need of frontcourt reinforcements.
The Bucks, who are currently led by the dynamic trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Kyle Kuzma, could have used Bamba’s size and skill set to bolster their depth. With the Bucks’ championship window still wide open, adding Bamba would have been a savvy move.
His ability to space the floor with a respectable three-point shot and provide rim protection would have made him an ideal complement to Antetokounmpo’s versatile play. On the offensive end, Bamba’s potential as a stretch five could have provided much-needed spacing, allowing Lillard and Antetokounmpo to operate with more room to maneuver.
Additionally, Bamba’s rebounding and defensive presence would have further solidified the Bucks’ interior defense, an area in which the team has shown vulnerability this season.
A buyout in the NBA allows teams to negotiate a contract with a player to terminate the agreement early, often with the player becoming a free agent. Teams can then sign the player without the burden of the original contract terms, which is why Bamba could have been an attractive option for the Bucks.
However, with the Pelicans swooping in, Milwaukee missed an opportunity to strengthen their roster for a deep playoff run.
Ultimately, the Bucks need to make a couple more moves to put them back into serious championship contention.
Adding depth to their frontcourt, whether through buyouts or trades, is crucial, and Bamba could have been the right piece to help them reclaim their spot as one of the league’s elite teams.
