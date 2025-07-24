Bucks Lucky That All-Star Guard Didn’t Sign With Them, Says Insider
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the more active teams in the offseason. Their primary goal this summer is to build the best team they can in order to keep their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo happy.
The Greek Freak has been in Milwaukee for the first 12 years of his career. He is set to enter his 13th season in the Cream City, and the Bucks are doing all they can to keep him satisfied. Although the Bucks have made a ton of moves thus far, they have missed out on two All-Star guards: Bradley Beal and Chris Paul.
The Bucks would have loved to add some veteran leaders to their team alongside Antetokounmpo; however, they missed out on both.
Milwaukee could have used a veteran point guard to replace their former All-Star guard Damian Lillard, whom they waived at the beginning of the month.
Paul is the type of player who could have fit the bill; however, this team insider says they may have dodged a bullet missing out on the 12-time All-Star.
Franco Luna of Behind the Bucks Pass believes that the Bucks missing out on potentially adding Paul is a blessing in disguise.
"Chris Paul is 40 years old, injury-prone, and still wants to be a starter, which are all red flags for a Bucks team already struggling to stay young and athletic. The Clippers taking him off the board saves Milwaukee from even having to entertain what would have been organizational malpractice."
Although the potential addition of Paul would have bolstered the Bucks' point guard depth, he is on the older side of his career.
The 40-year-old is set to enter his 21st season of his career. Not only that, but Paul has expressed that he wants this upcoming season to be his last.
The Bucks would prefer some stability at that position, and if they were to add Paul, that would not be the case.
Instead, the Bucks (at the moment) will rely on the likes of Kevin Porter Jr. and Cole Anthony. Porrter Jr. appears to have the spot on lock as things stand. However, the Bucks would love to add another ball handler to bolster the position group.
With Paul signing with the Los Angeles Clippers, the options on the free agent side of things when it comes to point guards are thin. Players whom the Bucks could target include Russell Westbrook, Malcolm Brogdon, and Ben Simmons, to name a few.
