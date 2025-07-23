Anonymous NBA GM Believes Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Be Traded This Summer
Keeping eight-time NBA All-Star Giannis Antetokounmpo on their roster has been the Milwaukee Bucks’ biggest priority this offseason.
After the Bucks lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Indiana Pacers last season, Antetokounmpo said he is “open-minded” about playing for another team, per ESPN’s Shams Charania.
Antetokounmpo has played all 12 seasons of his career with Milwaukee, and this was the first time he said he would be willing to leave the franchise. Antetokounmpo is understandably frustrated with the Bucks' four consecutive unsuccessful playoff runs since winning the championship in 2021.
Shortly after the Bucks exit from the playoffs, Milwaukee shockingly waived superstar Damian Lillard to clear enough cap space to sign former Pacers center Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million contract.
The Bucks have expressed this was a difficult decision to make but they will do what it takes to keep Antetokounmpo around.
Even though Milwaukee is working hard to keep Antetokounmpo, an anonymous Western Conference NBA general manager reportedly said he is still monitoring if the Bucks make Antetokounmpo available for a trade.
Antetokounmpo and Los Angeles Lakers legend LeBron James are two superstars that have surfaced in trade rumors. The anonymous general manager does not think they will be traded but will not fully count out that possibility.
“Do I think the star guys like Giannis or LeBron are going to go anywhere? Nope. Is it possible? Sure is. That’s why I can’t go to the beach and shut my phone off. You never know when a call could come. And imagine telling your owner that you missed out on trading for one of those guys because you were asleep on the beach? I’d lose my job!,” the GM said.
After the Dallas Mavericks surprised the basketball world when they traded Luka Doncic to the Lakers in February, it makes sense why this general manager thinks a trade involving Antetokounmpo is still possible.
But the Bucks have expressed they do not want to trade Antetokounmpo. Therefore, if Milwaukee were to make him available, it would likely be because the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player requested it or they received an offer they could not reject.
