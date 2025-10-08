Giannis Antetokounmpo Addresses Bombshell Report, Doesn't Close Door on Leaving Bucks in Near Future
Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was asked about the bombshell report published by ESPN's Shams Charania on Tuesday saying the Greek star contemplated his future in Milwaukee this offseason.
Antetokounmpo said he hadn't read the story, but revealed his commitment to Milwaukee for the time being.
"First of all, I haven't read that story. When the season starts, I try to get off social media and I try to focus on my craft and the team," Antetokounmpo said, via The Athletic's Eric Nehm. "But yeah, l've said this many times, I want to be in a situation that I can win and now I'm here. I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I'm here to lead this team to wherever we can go and it's definitely going to be hard. We're going to take it day-by-day, but I'm here.
"So, all the other extra stuff does not matter. I think l've communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people I respect and love that the moment I step on this court or in this facility, I wear this jersey, the rest does not matter. I'm locked into whatever I have in front of me."
While Antetokounmpo said he's "locked into" Milwaukee for now, he admitted things could change in the near future.
"Now, if in six, seven months, I change my mind, I think that's human too," Antetokounmpo said. "You're allowed to make any decision you want. But I'm locked in. I'm locked in to this team. I'm locked in to these guys, to this group and to this coaching staff and to myself."
This is the second time in the last couple weeks that Antetokounmpo hasn't committed to Milwaukee long-term. At the team's Sept. 29 media day — which he attended remotely as he had COVID-19 — he spoke about his uncertain future.
"The same thing I've been saying my whole career, I want to be in a team that allows me and gives me a chance to win a championship," Antetokounmpo said. "I think it's a disservice to basketball, just to the game, to not want it to compete in a high level, to want your season to end in April."
He also said this wasn't the first offseason he went through this exercise of deciding whether or not Milwaukee was the best place for him.
"It's not the first time. I had the same thoughts last year," Antetokounmpo said. "I had the same thoughts two years ago. I had the same thoughts five years ago. It is never going to change. I want to be among the best. I want to compete with the best, and I want to win another championship."
Antetokounmpo is entering his 13th season in the NBA, all with the Bucks. He's a nine-time All-Star, two-time MVP and a one-time NBA champion.
