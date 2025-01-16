Bucks Mourn Loss of Longtime, Legendary Milwaukee Broadcaster Bob Uecker
The baseball world and the city of Milwaukee lost a legend on Thursday. Longtime broadcaster Bob Uecker passed away, leaving a strong legacy in his place.
The Milwaukee Bucks offered their condolences for the passing with a emotional statement.
The Milwaukee Brewers also put out a statement about the loss of Uecker.
"Today we take on the heaviest of burdens. Today, we say goodbye to our beloved friend, Bob Uecker. Veck was the light of the Brewers, the soundtrack of our summers, the laughter in our hearts, and his passing is a profound loss. He was the heart and soul of Wisconsin and a dear friend. Bob loved people; his presence warmed every room and he had a way of welcoming all of us into his world as if we were lifelong friends. Saying goodbye to Bob shakes us all. He was so much more than a Milwaukee Brewers icon. He was a national treasure. Bob entertained us with his words and storytelling, so it is no surprise that his passing now leaves us at a loss for our own words. There is no describing the impact Ueck had on so many, and no words for how much he was loved. We are left with a giant void in our hearts, but also remember the laughter and joy he brought to our lives."
Uecker called games on the radio for the Brewers from 1971 until his death. He was a beloved figure in the city of Milwaukee so it makes sense for the Bucks to release a statement about him.
Uecker was a legend in Milwaukee and captivated the sport of baseball with his calls. He used his sense of humor to take the game by storm and fans loved him for it.
Former Brewers catcher Jonathan Lucroy penned a statement on his social media account about Uecker.
"Sad day today. RIP my friend. Ueck was the best. Always optimistic and caring about the players and organization. Probably the funniest guy I ever came across.Great man that will be missed,"
Uecker will be missed and his legacy will live on. The city of Milwaukee and baseball are in mourning for this loss. Our condolences go out to his family and friends during this time.
