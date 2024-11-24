Bucks Move Khris Middleton, Land Major Haul in New Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The Milwaukee Bucks have one of the more frustrating teams to open the new NBA season. To their credit, they have played much better of late but the Bucks still need to show more consistency from game to game.
Even with stars Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard playing most games, the Bucks have still struggled to win. Star forward Khris Middleton has yet to suit up this season as he deals with an injury but the team is expecting him back soon.
Due to the problems that Milwaukee has seen, all three stars have seen their names put into trade speculation. For now, the Bucks are allowing the team to work things out but Milwaukee will be open to any deals if issues continue.
In a new proposed trade by Fran Leiva of Fadeaway World, the Bucks shake things up and send Middleton to another East team. In return, they receive a nice haul that could set them up well for both now and down the line.
They would be dealing with the Orlando Magic, with Middleton going to another competitor. But the Magic provide the Bucks with more depth and future draft picks.
In the deal, the Bucks would receive guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, guard Anthony Black, a 2026 first-round draft pick, a 2026 second-round draft pick, and a 2027 second-round draft pick.
This would take a star away from Milwaukee but landing a player like Caldwell-Pope could give the Bucks more depth. His defensive and 3-point shooting could be worthwhile, adding to the title chances of the team.
"For the Bucks, this trade would give them some breathing room financially. Middleton’s contract is massive at $31.6 million, and moving him would get them under the second apron, giving them the flexibility to make more moves down the line. Anthony Black is a promising young piece who could fit nicely into their rotation, and Caldwell-Pope brings reliable defense and experience—even if he’s been a bit underwhelming for the Magic. Plus, those future picks give the Bucks options. Whether they use them to rebuild or flip them for another star to help Giannis and Dame, they’re valuable assets."
Black would give Milwaukee a younger player to work into the rotation, adding even more depth. He is 6-foot-7, giving the Bucks some extra size on the floor.
While no trade will ultimately solve all the issues for Milwaukee, this one is interesting. The Bucks don't want to trade Middleton but if things don't improve, they may have to do something drastic with the roster.
