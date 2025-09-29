Giannis Antetokounmpo Refutes Bucks Owner’s Claim as Drama Already Begins in Milwaukee
Uh oh.
Nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has refuted a claim from Bucks governor Wes Edens. Apparently, the Bucks drama is wasting no time here at the start of training camp.
Per Underdog NBA, Edens claimed during his media day presser that he and Antetokounmpo discussed the two-time MVP's long-term outlook with the Bucks this summer.
Milwaukee failed to advance beyond the first round of the playoffs for the third straight season this spring, losing nine-time All-Star point guard Damian Lillard to an Achilles tendon tear mid-series.
The Bucks pivoted during the offseason, opting to stretch and waive the 6-foot-2 Weber State product's remaining $112.6 million contract. Milwaukee will now pay Lillard — who returned to the Portland Trail Blazers after the buyout — $22.5 million a year to not play for the team across the next five seasons. The Bucks used the new cap space to ink center Myles Turner to a four-year, $108.9 million new deal.
"I had a great conversation with Giannis in June, and he made it clear that he is committed to Milwaukee and he likes having his family here," Edens said.
Antetokounmpo, ailing from an active COVID-19 infection in his native Greece, had to Zoom into a meeting with gathered journalists. He point-blank refuted Edens' contention — or, at least, seemed to call it into question.
"I cannot recall that meeting," Antetokounmpo said.
This story will be updated...
