Bucks Notes: Giannis Antetokounmpo Thinks He’ll Get Traded, Roster Raising Red Flag, More
The Milwaukee Bucks head a shocking statement from superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo. The Greek Freak started this offseason with constant trade rumors, but even after it seems more than likely he will begin the 2025-26 campaign in Milwaukee, he told a Greek news outlet a candid fact about life in the NBA.
In other news, the current roster has raised a few red flags by a league insider. Despite strengthening the front court with the blockbuster Myles Turner signing, according to the insider, there is still much to improve upon against the best that the Eastern Conference has to offer.
Speaking of that blockbuster deal to bring in Turner, it was recently named one of the biggest surprises of the offseason. Taking a star center from a divisional rival while also parting ways with superstar point guard Damian Lillard was likely on very few bingo cards for how the basketball world thought the offseason would transpire.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Bucks news (click the headline for the full article):
Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo Makes Shocking Admission About Being Traded
Bucks’ Roster Still Has Major Red Flag Despite Myles Turner Move
Bucks' Blockbuster Move Overwhelmingly Named Biggest Surprise of Offseason
Insiders Predict New-Look Bucks’ Starting Lineup Possibilities
Bucks Tweets of the Day:
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.