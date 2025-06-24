Bucks News: Biggest Need Heading Into NBA Draft Revealed
The Milwaukee Bucks are suddenly a team that can make some noise in the Eastern Conference. With the Celtics and the Pacers losing their best players to injuries, and the Knicks having a new coach, they have a shot to win the East.
Of course, the Bucks have their second-best player recovering from a torn Achilles. Damian Lillard will miss most of next season with a torn Achilles.
As long as they keep Giannis Antetokounmpo, they have a shot to make some noise. Of course, they still have to address one massive need ahead of the NBA draft.
The biggest need for the Bucks this offseason is getting another point guard. Behind Lillard, they didn't really have another point guard that they could truly trust.
If Gary Trent Jr. leaves in free agency, the Bucks are in danger of losing two really good guards next season. They have to get a point guard who can run the offense.
Milwaukee doesn't need to get an upper-tier point guard, but they have to get someone who can give the ball to Antetokounmpo and let him attack the defense.
There are going to be some low-cost options that the Bucks could look at. They might have to make a trade to get a point guard instead because of the fact that they are in the first apron of the luxury tax.
Getting at least one point guard is a must this offseason. They won't really have an opportunity to draft one, as they only have the 47th pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.
If Milwaukee can get a serviceable point guard, it can still be a factor in the Eastern Conference. Adding that guard is something they have to do.
Making the playoffs is the top priority for the Bucks. If they can make it back, Lillard might have a shot to play in a first or second-round series. Then, they could really be a contender to win it all.
The Bucks have to make Antetokounmpo happy. In order to do that, they have to make some moves this offseason.
