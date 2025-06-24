Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors Get Major Update From NBA Insider
Trading nine-time NBA All-Star guard Giannis Antetokounmpo is a possibility the Milwaukee Bucks do not want to face.
Milwaukee has struggled in the playoffs since winning the NBA championship in 2021 and lack the draft picks, which limits their ability to acquire new talent. Trading Antetokounmpo would give the Bucks more flexibility to bolster their roster.
But the Bucks have said they want to continue building their team around Antetokounmpo, meaning Milwaukee will likely not be open to any trade offers involving him from other teams. And it seems Antetokounmpo is on the same page about wanting to stay with the Bucks.
Antetokounmpo reportedly has not asked for a trade this offseason, per NBA insider Brian Windhorst on ESPN’s GetUp.
"Giannis has not asked for a trade, he is not available for a trade, today is June 23. These are facts. ... The Bucks are in a challenging position to restructure that team and increase their ability to compete," Windhorst said.
Rather than trading the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player, finding a replacement for guard Damian Lillard will be a major focus for the Bucks this offseason.
Lillard tore his Achilles tendon in Game 4 of the first round of the NBA playoffs against the Indiana Pacers. The eight-time NBA All-Star was the first of three players who would tear their Achilles in this season’s playoffs.
Lillard underwent surgery to repair the tendon on May 2 and could be out for the entire 2025-26 season, depending on how quickly he recovers.
The Bucks need to be prepared for next season without the return of the 2024 NBA All-Star Game MVP.
The Bucks could also lose two key pieces to free agency this offseason. Center Brook Lopez will be an unrestricted free agent, while Portis is expected to decline his player option and enter the free agent market.
Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $186 million contract extension with the Bucks in 2023, which includes a player option for the 2027-28 season. Therefore, Milwaukee could keep Antetokounmpo for at least two more seasons.
The Bucks have some big decisions to make and holes to fill this offseason but giving up Antetokounmpo does not seem part of Milwaukee's plan.
