Bucks' Bobby Portis Provides Update on Giannis Antetokounmpo Trade Rumors
The Milwaukee Bucks have a big decision to make: continue building around eight-time All-Star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo or trade the superstar to add some depth pieces to their roster.
Milwaukee has made the playoffs every season since 2017 and recently won a championship in 2021. But the Bucks have struggled in the playoffs in recent years, being eliminated from the playoffs in the first round for three consecutive seasons.
The Bucks lack the draft picks or financial flexibility to deepen their roster, which makes giving up Antetokounmpo and his $186 million contract seem like a wise choice.
However, the Bucks have expressed they do not want to part ways with the two-time NBA Most Valuable Player.
And Bucks forward Bobby Portis said he believes the franchise will keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.
"I think he's staying put with the Bucks,” Portis said on the “Run it Back” show on FanDuel. “That's just my personal opinion."
The Bucks drafted Antetokounmpo from Greece with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2013 NBA draft. Since then, the 30-year-old has spent his entire career with Milwaukee.
Portis explained how Antetokounmpo has contributed to the growth of the Bucks, and his long stint with the franchise has likely created a sense of loyalty between him and the organization.
Therefore, Portis does not believe the Bucks would be willing to trade Antetokounmpo this offseason.
Antetokounmpo is under contract with the Bucks for two more seasons and has a player option for the 2027-28 season.
While Portis believes Antetokounmpo will remain with Milwaukee next season, Portis’ future with the team remains uncertain.
He has a nearly $13.5 million player option for next season and has until June 29 to decide if he will accept the option or elect free agency.
Portis said that he would love to return to the Bucks next season, but will prioritize himself while making the decision.
There are still many unknowns surrounding the Bucks' roster next season. But one thing is clear, the Bucks want to keep Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee.
