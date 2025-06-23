Bucks Rumors: Decision on Two Milwaukee Standouts Might Already Be in Motion
The Milwaukee Bucks have a lot of tough decisions to make this offseason. While possibly trading star forward Giannis Antetokounmpo to rebuild the Bucks’ roster has been a recent topic of conversation, the Bucks also have two standout players hitting the free agent market.
Milwaukee has expressed that they do not want to trade Antetokounmpo. And as far as the two pending free agents – forward Bobby Portis and center Brook Lopez – the Bucks are reportedly in a strong position to keep both if they prioritize it.
The Bucks have full Bird Rights for both Portis and Lopez, meaning Milwaukee can exceed their salary cap to re-sign the pair of NBA champions.
Portis has a $13.5 million player option for the 2025-26 season. However, he is expected to decline the option and seek a higher paying contract.
Portis averaged 13.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 49 games this season, so the Bucks could benefit from keeping the 10-season NBA veteran in Milwaukee.
But he recently expressed on the “Run It Back” show that he is prioritizing himself this offseason after taking several team-friendly deals in the past. Therefore, the Bucks will have to increase his contract if they want to keep him next season.
“In this year's free agency, I'm just worried about Bobby Portis, man. I'm worried about what's best for me, my situation, and where can I fit in and play the best basketball. Where can I be the best Bobby Portis, and where can I be compensated correctly,” Portis said on the show.
Meanwhile, Lopez will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. Like Portis, the Bucks’ star center will draw a lot of interest from teams around the league.
The two-time NBA All-Defensive Team selection averaged 13 points, five rebounds, 1.9 blocks and 1.8 assists through 80 games this season. Lopez also recorded a 50.9 field goal percentage and a 37.3 3-point percentage in the 2024-25 season.
Lopez has already played seven seasons with the Bucks, and many NBA insiders believe he willpart ways with the organization this offseason.
If Lopez decides to leave Milwaukee, the Bucks will be on the hunt for a younger center to replace the 37-year-old veteran.
