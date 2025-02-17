How Did Bucks Star Damian Lillard Perform in NBA All-Star Game?
The 74th NBA All-Star Game in San Francisco has come and gone, and it was a success (depending on how you ask).
The NBA All-Star Game conjured a ton of mixed reviews. Some liked it, and a ton of people were not happy with it, especially with how little basketball we saw in totality.
Nonetheless, Bucks star guard Damian Lillard took advantage of the time being out on the court and played a huge role in leading his team, Shaq's OG's, to a victory.
Although Lillard didn't come away with the Kobe Bryant All-Star MVP trophy, he did his part in the game.
In 12 minutes of game time for the nine-time All-Star, he recorded nine points on 3-for-5 shooting from the field, three rebounds, two assists, and was a +10 in the plus/minus category.
Most of his damage came in the semi-final game against Team Candace. He was limited in the championship game as he was nursing a sore hamstring, playing just 2 minutes and 42 seconds of the final after it was paused for quite some time for a broadcast break. He missed his only shot.
Lillard represented Team Shaq, called Shaq's OG's, in a new format that the NBA tried out this season.
The league’s 24 All-Stars were “drafted” onto eight-person teams by TNT analysts Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal, and Kenny Smith, and the fourth team was a rising stars squad comprised of first-and-second year players led by former WNBA superstar Candace Parker.
Bucks fans were excited to see Lillard and superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo go head to head with each other as Antetokounmpo was a part of Chuck's team constructed of global stars.
Although Antetokounmpo was present with his team, he did not participate in the game due to a left calf strain.
The two will now return to the Bucks after a long and well-needed break. The Bucks were playing poor basketball leading up to the All-Star break.
Milwaukee will look for a strong second half and climb up the Eastern Conference standings with only 29 games left in the season.
The Bucks will host the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday in their first game back from break.
