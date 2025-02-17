Bucks Star Damian Lillard Loses 100K Mr Beast Shooting Challenge to Fan
Milwaukee Bucks star guard Damian Lillard participated in a shooting challenge from YouTuber Mr. Beast. Lillard went up against a random fan at the All-Star Game and ended up losing at the buzzer.
Lillard needed to hit three logo 3-point shots before the fan hit one. At the last second, the fan banked in a 3-pointer to win the competition. The fan won $100,000 in the process.
It was a strange competition but everyone in the building went crazy when the fan made the 3-point shot. Even the fan was in disbelief that he made the shot and he was swarmed by some NBA mascots and legends.
The fan jumped into a pit of money following the shot. His facial expression was one for the ages as well.
Lillard also lost the 3-point shooting contest on Saturday night, failing to complete the three-peat at the event. The Bucks star tried his best but fell short to win the event again.
Lillard is from Oakland so this entire All-Star weekend has been a homecoming for him and it's been special. Milwaukee also had forward Andre Jackson Jr. participate in the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest but he also didn't do much and was eliminated in the first round.
Milwaukee was well represented at the All-Star Game this weekend, even if the results didn't go their way in any of the competitions. The Bucks will now refocus and get ready for the stretch run of the regular season.
