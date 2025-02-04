Top 3 Players Bucks Should Avoid Trading For Ahead of Deadline
The Milwaukee Bucks are still in the position to get someone at the trade deadline. With just a couple of days before the deadline, they have been linked to a few superstars.
Some of the superstars are guys they should avoid, though. Specifically, there are three players that they should avoid.
1. Jimmy Butler
Under no circumstances should the Bucks pursue Jimmy Butler. Butler has been embattled in a very public dispute with the Miami Heat.
Butler is trying to get out of Miami by any means necessary. He refuses to play for the Heat anymore, but that doesn't mean that the Bucks should try to acquire him.
Not only is he a major distraction, but his contract this year and next season, if he picks up the player option to his deal, would be much too expensive for the Bucks.
More Bucks: Bucks Considering Moving Veteran Guard Before Trade Deadline
2. Bradley Beal
Bradley Beal has been linked to the Bucks as well, even though Beal denied that he would waive his no-trade clause in order to be sent to Milwaukee.
That's not the only reason why the Bucks should avoid him. The biggest reason is Beal's extremely expensive contract moving forward.
Beal makes $50 million this year, $53.6 million next year, and $57.1 million in 2026-27. Adding that to expensive deals for Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo would leave no room to pay for a functional bench.
Beal hasn't even been playing that well this season. All of his numbers are down across the board from last season.
He was also demoted to the bench, as well. Why pay $50 million for someone who can't even start on their current team? There are better options for Milwaukee out there.
More Bucks: Bucks Lose Out on Zach LaVine, Bulls Star Traded to Kings in Massive Deal
3. Cameron Johnson
Cameron Johnson is another big name available on the trade market. Unlike the other two guys on this list, his contract isn't the reason why the Bucks should avoid trying to make a move for him.
The biggest issue is what the Brooklyn Nets are looking for in return for Johnson. They are reportedly looking for two first-round picks and a good young player in return for him.
Milwaukee doesn't really have a good, young player to trade them. They also don't want to send multiple first-round picks out in any deal that they make, unless it's for a superstar.
Johnson is not a superstar, so Milwaukee should avoid paying that hefty price tag. There are other players who will cost less at the deadline who can still help them.
More Milwaukee Bucks:
Bucks Reportedly Showing Interest in $23M Forward Ahead of Trade Deadline
Bucks Could Go After Multi-Time All-Star Following Trade Drama
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.