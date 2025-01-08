Giannis Antetokounmpo Downgraded, Khris Middleton Upgraded in Latest Bucks Injury Report
The Milwaukee Bucks are looking to turn their play around. They have lost four of their last six games, but they are coming off a 128-104 victory over the Raptors. Milwaukee won that game despite having their best player get hurt in the middle of the contest.
Giannis Antetokounmpo was hurt when he suffered a cut on his right pinkie. It actually required three stitches, but he was able to return to the game. While he only finished with 11 points, he also had 12 rebounds and 13 assists to record a triple-double. That pinkie isn't an issue ahead of their game against the Spurs on Wednesday.
Khris Middleton missed the game against Toronto as they continued to manage his workload as he continues his recovery from his bilateral ankle surgeries. This was a rest day as he tries to work himself back into basketball shape, specifically for the playoffs in April.
Ahead of the game against San Antonio, the injury report has seen Antetkounmpo downgraded and Middleton upgraded. Both are listed as probable. Antetokounmpo is listed there because of his normal right patella tendinopathy, not his pinkie issue. Middleton is listed there because of the bilateral ankle injury management.
The Bucks are hoping to have both available for this game. This is a time in their schedule in which they can start to make some headway in the East. Right now, they sit at fifth. Even so, they are just two games ahead of the tenth spot. The Eastern Conference is extremely bunched up.
Middleton is likely to return in this game; however, he will come off the bench as we learned head coach Doc Rivers informed Middleton of the change earlier this week.
Milwaukee needs to have their best players on the court at the same time for more than just two games at a time. They have to get themselves healthy so they can solidify their spot in the playoffs. Making a move or two at the deadline might help them survive games where they don't have everyone together.
As far as this game against the Spurs goes, they have their hands full. Victor Wembanyama, has already established himself as one of the best players in the league. Defending him is going to be tough, especially if Antetokounmpo can't go.
These are the kinds of games that the Bucks have to win if they want to be a contender to win the NBA Championship. The Spurs are a good team. Milwaukee needs to prove they are closer to being an elite team.
