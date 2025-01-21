Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton Land on Injury Report Prior to Pelicans Matchup
The Milwaukee Bucks will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on the road for their first and only trip to the Bayou on Wednesday.
The Bucks will look to capture their 25th win of the season; however, two of their best players are on the injury report prior to the match, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Khris Middleton.
Luckily, both players are listed as probable.
Antetokounmpo is on the injury report due to his right patella tendinopathy. As for Middleton, he is dealing with a bilateral ankle injury management.
Antetokounmpo continues to deal with a right knee issue but hasn't missed a game since Dec. 28. Unless the superstar forward suffers a setback, he should suit up against New Orleans.
The 30-year-old superstar has been dominant all season long. In 35 games, he is averaging 31.5 points per game, 12.0 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.4 blocks while shooting 60.5 percent from the field and 34.9 minutes.
The last time Antetokounmpo was on the court, he was spectacular as he recorded 34 points on 76 percent shooting from the field, 15 rebounds, and six assists against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday.
Middleton has missed two of the last eight games but appears to be trending toward playing Wednesday in New Orleans.
Although Middleton hasn't been lighting up the scoreboard, the veteran has been getting the job done in other areas, as he is coming off a game where he grabbed five rebounds and tied a season-high with eight assists.
This season, he has not been his old self as he continues to look for his groove from two ankle surgeries last offseason.
In 18 games this season, Middleton is averaging 12.6 points per game, 3.9 rebounds, 5.1 assists, and 0.9 steals while shooting 48 percent from the field and 37.7 percent from three in 23.5 minutes of action.
Middleton has come off the bench for the last five games, and the Bucks are 4-1.
The other players on the Bucks injury report feature are forward Marjon Beauchamp, who is dealing with a non-Covid illness, and guard AJ Green, who is dealing with a left quad strain.
The Bucks are 8-10 in road games. Milwaukee is 15-9 against opponents under .500.
More Bucks: Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Could be Massive Trade Target for Warriors: Report
Wild Trade Idea Lands Bucks With $251M All-Star
Wild Bucks Trade Proposal Sees $30M Star Land in Milwaukee
Bucks Have Big Odds to Land $70M Guard Ahead of Trade Deadline