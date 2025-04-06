Bucks News: Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Recent Two-Game Stretch Puts Him in Elite Company
The Milwaukee Bucks grabbed a much-needed win on Saturday over the Miami Heat in dramatic fashion. The Bucks captured their 43rd win of the season in overtime, 121-115.
The Bucks were once again led by their superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, and they have been all season long. Antetokounmpo led the team in scoring with 36 points in 43 minutes.
Antetokounmpo proved his versatility as he also recorded yet another triple-double.
The Bucks have won three games in a row, but the last two games have been particularly impressive for Antetokounmpo. He's recorded great numbers in the past two games, so much so that he joined an elite company in the process.
Antetokounmpo has recorded 71 points, 32 rebounds, and 30 assists in his last two games, becoming the first player since Wilt Chamberlain to have a 70/30/30 over any two-game span.
The Greek Freak has been stellar all season, but his ability to reach a new level as the playoffs approach will be pivotal.
Antetokounmpo not only recorded his second consecutive triple-double but also his ninth of the season. After the impressive performance, Antetokounmpo spoke about his performance and said he did what he needed to put his team on top.
"Moving forward, this is what I do," Antetokounmpo said. "Like, in order for me to be good I need my teammates to be good. I'm going to keep on trying to make the right plays.
"Sometimes it's going to be for me to go all the way and I think my teammates understand that. And sometimes it's going to be me passing it, and they going to be wide open because so many possessions that guys are wide open and I try to get them the ball to hit wide open shots..."
Being in the company of a player of Chamberlain's caliber is always special. When all is said and done, the Greek Freak will join him in the Hall of Fame and be widely regarded as one of the more dominant players besides him.
Antetokounmpo will look to finish the season strong, remain healthy, and take the Bucks as far as he can go after this week.
