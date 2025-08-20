Bucks News: Greek Federation Lashes Out at 'Malicious' Giannis Antetokounmpo Rumors
The Greek Federation has come to the defense of its star EuroBasket player, nine-time All-NBA Milwaukee Bucks power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, following a Eurohoops report that the Greek team was waiting to get Antetokounmpo's insurance to sign off on his participating in the tournament this year, which tips off next week.
“The Federation doesn’t bother with and doesn’t answer to anything malicious regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo’s participation with the national team that has been written in the last few days," the Federation explained in a statement.
Team Greece had been holding for a written greenlight to allow the two-time league MVP to engage in full-contact, 5 vs. 5 workouts, according to Eurohoops
"All these circles that have created these are guided by 'para-centers' that knew very well that everything they were saying and writing was lies," the Federation said. "They manufactured a non-existent issue because their sole goal was to mislead public opinion and harm the unity and concentration of the national team with their lies. Unfortunately, it’s one more sample of some people using the national team to transmit their toxicity to basketball.”
Antetokounmpo will be competing against several other rival star players, including three-time league MVP Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic's Team Slovenia, five-time All-NBA First Team Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (still a weird phrase to write, after his many years with the Dallas Mavericks) and Miami Heat forward Nikola Jovic's Team Serbia, and Houston Rockets All-Star center Alperen Sengun's Team Turkey, and Orlando Magic small forward Franz Wagner's Team Germany.
The 30-year-old superstar hasn't earned a lot of team honors playing for Greece internationally, although he was named the MVP of the 2024 FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournament and to the FIBA All-Second Team for the subsequent '24 Olympics.
In 2024-25, Antetokounmpo was his typically superlative self, making his ninth All-Star team and his seventh straight All-NBA First Team.
During 67 healthy games last year, the 6-foot-11 "Greek Freak" logged averages of 30.4 points on 60.7 percent shooting from the floor and 61.7 percent shooting from the foul line, 11.9 rebounds, 6.5 assists, 1.2 blocks and 0.9 steals for the 48-34 Bucks. It marked his third straight year of averaging 30 or more points and 11.5 or more rebounds.
