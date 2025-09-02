Bucks News: Insider Makes Exciting Giannis Antetokounmpo Prediction
NBA writer for ESPN Tim Bontemps believes Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo can win his third NBA MVP award if he plays as many games as possible in the upcoming season.
Antetokounmpo played 72 games in his first MVP season and 63 games in his second, and Bontemps believes the Bucks' new signings could boost the superstar's production beyond levels we have yet to see if he stays on the court.
More news: Bucks Make G League Trade, Send Big Man to East Squad
Antetokounmpo played 73 games in 2023-24, however has not featured in more than 70 since his first MVP season in 2018-19.
"If Giannis can play 75-plus games, which he obviously has not done in a long time, he's got a chance to win MVP, because he's going to put up astronomical numbers, and if he does that, they could finish third or fourth, they could win a lot of games, and he would get a lot of credit for that. Sort of like the Russell Westbrook MVP season," the analyst said. "It's not exactly the same, but it's got some parallels to it."
The Eastern Conference is wide open given the uncertainty of surrounding the Indiana Pacers and Boston Celtics given the changes to their rosters. The Pacers will be without All-Star Tyrese Haliburton for next season, and lost star center Myles Turner to the Bucks in the offseason.
The Celtics will also be without a star player in perennial All-NBA selection Jayson Tatum and are also without a proven starting center after the departures of Kristaps Porzingis, Luke Kornet and probably Al Horford.
More news: Bucks’ Thanasis Antetokounmpo Reveals Surprising X-Factor That Convinced Milwaukee to Re-Sign Him
The Bucks have made some valuable additions in Turner and guard Cole Anthony, and have the star power to snatch a high seed in the East with their talent.
Antetokounmpo has clearly shown he has the ability to put up MVP-caliber seasons in the past, and could very well carry the Bucks to a favorable position if he is to stay healthy, which has been an issue in previous seasons.
The Bucks have gotten younger and better ahead of the 2025-26 season, and could very well improve on their 48-34 season if this set of conditions were to hold true.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.