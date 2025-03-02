Bucks News: Mavericks Coach Jason Kidd Offers High Praise to Giannis Antetokounmpo
The Milwaukee Bucks are in the midst of a two game winning streak, improving to 34-25.
This is good for the No. 4 seed in a jam-packed Eastern Conference, as Milwaukee has won seven of their last 10 in the final stretch of the regular season.
The Bucks are coming off of a 132-117 victory against the Dallas Mavericks Saturday night that saw a lot of bright spots. Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way in scoring with 29 points, nine assists, and nine rebounds in a near triple-double effort.
Co-star Damian Lillard followed with 28 points, six rebounds and six assists of his own while Gary Trent Jr. poured in 20 points off the bench for Milwaukee.
Jason Kidd, head coach of the Mavs, noticed how complete the Greek freak's game has been lately with the addition of his mid-range game. After his team's defeat, he spoke to the media about how lethal that aspect to his already dominant game is.
"Everybody talks about the three, but points are points. When you talk about what he does in transition, what he does in the half court, being able to shoot the (mid-range)... You know he wants get to the paint. Now you have to give up something in this league... If he's making that shot, it's just unstoppable."
Antetokounmpo isn't the league's second leading scorer by accident. He trails the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander who leads the league with 32.3 points per game.
The two time MVP is putting up 30.9 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game on 61% shooting from the field.
Milwaukee is going to need every ounce of his elevated play down the stretch as they are only a half of a game in front of the Indiana Pacers and one game in front of the Detroit Pistons in the East.
Every game counts in these final 23 contests until the playoffs. The Bucks will be playing through their stars and holding onto the No. 4 seed for deer life down the stretch.
