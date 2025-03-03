Bucks News: Milwaukee Listed as Eastern Conference Fraud by Pundit
The Milwaukee Bucks have been one of the hottest teams after the All-Star break. They sit with a stellar record of 6-1 since then and have won seven of their last 10 games.
The Bucks seem to have the tools to make a deep playoff run if all goes well, but they will have a tough record if they stick as the No. 4 seed in the East. If things stand, the road to the Eastern Conference Finals would not be easy, as they'll have to face the No. 1 seed, the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The Bucks will always have a shot as they have one of the best players in the NBA today, Giannis Antetokounmpo. If he is healthy, the Bucks could compete with anyone, and while that is the case, some, including Dan Favale of Bleacher Report, aren't high on the Bucks and their odds.
In his latest column, he posted five teams on the 'fraud meter' and listed the Bucks as a team no one should bet on.
"Kyle Kuzma and Kevin Porter Jr. are so far proving to be more valuable on-court additions than most anticipated. Kuzma has increased his off-ball movement and defensive intensity, and the presence of both has allowed head coach Doc Rivers to experiment with sitting Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard at the same time.
"To that end, there's little use quibbling over the Milwaukee Bucks' championship-odds rank.
"They have the fourth-best line in the East, which feels correct, give or take a spot. But a +5000 return isn't nearly worthwhile enough when weighing their flaws.
"Bankable playmakers are hard to come by after Lillard and Antetokounmpo. Khris Middleton may not be Khris Middleton anymore, but he was still one of their three best initiators.
"Milwaukee's offense t in points scored per possession during fourth quarters. And the defense in points allowed per possession versus top-10 offenses—a real issue when the Bucks will have to go through two of the Boston Celtics, Cleveland Cavaliers and New York Knicks to exit the Eastern Conference."
The Bucks are in the middle of the pack in many categories, ranking 13th in points per game (114.1), 12th in opponent points per game (112.0), 30th in offensive rebounds per game (8.5), and rank sixth in made threes per game (14.4).
Milwaukee may not be the favorite, but they will contend as long as they are healthy.
More Bucks: Bucks Could Go After $66M Forward This Offseason
Former Bucks Guard Patrick Beverley Offers Wild Reaction to Bobby Portis Suspension
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.