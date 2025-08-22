Bucks News: NBA Insider Makes Harsh Prediction for Milwaukee’s Season
The Milwaukee Bucks are hoping to compete for a title next season in what is a weakened Eastern Conference. With the Pacers and the Celtics missing their best players, the Bucks can slip into a void.
That is predicated on how well Giannis Antetokounmpo is able to play. He is their best player, so he will have to carry the load on a team that isn't loaded with stars.
More news: Bucks Linked to All-Star Guard in Potential Free Agent Move
Even though the Eastern Conference will be weaker next season, some NBA pundits don't have much belief in the Bucks' ability to get out of the East.
NBA pundits don't believe in the Milwaukee Bucks next season
Even though the Bucks have a golden opportunity, a couple of NBA pundits don't believe in their chances at all. Kevin O'Connor of Yahoo Sports and Wosny Lambre of The Ringer don't believe in Milwaukee's chances.
"Giannis could play like peak Jordan next season, this team is not winning 50 games," Lambre said.
O'Connor is higher on the Bucks than Lambre is, but neither one of them believes that the Bucks has a shot to make it out of the Eastern Conference. The top of the East is much better than what they can do.
More news: Bucks Urged to Trade Giannis Antetokounmpo for Massive Haul From East Rival
Antetokounmpo is still one of the best players in the league, finishing third in MVP voting last year. He can carry they team to a lot of wins, but even that might not be enough to compete for a championship.
The Milwaukee Bucks need to have someone else step up in order for them to make a deep playoff run
Myles Turner was brought into Milwaukee to be the second-best player on the team. He is going to have a much bigger role with the Bucks than he had in Indiana with the Pacers.
Turner is going to mesh well with Antetokounmpo based on his skill set. How well he meshes might be the determining factor in how deep the Bucks are able to go in the playoffs.
It doesn't seem that either O'Connor or Lambre believes that the Bucks will make a deep enough run to keep Antetokounmpo happy enough to stay in Milwaukee long term, as he wants to win titles.
Latest Bucks News
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, visit Milwaukee Bucks on SI.