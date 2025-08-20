Bucks Linked to All-Star Guard in Potential Free Agent Move
The Milwaukee Bucks have been looking to add to their backcourt depth since making the shocking decision to waive Damian Lillard. They haven't found a starting point guard that they trust.
At this point, they are going to have Kevin Porter Jr. as their starting guard. That is pretty much locked in at this point in the offseason, and Cole Anthony is the only backup they have.
If they are looking to add some depth to that backup point guard spot, they could end up looking to add a former All-Star to their roster.
The Bucks might consider bringing in Russell Westbrook
Milwaukee could be a team that considers Russell Westbrook. Andy Bailey of Bleacher Report believes that the Bucks could be a team that makes sense for Westbrook.
Westbrook's flaws at this point in his career are pretty obvious. He still can't shoot from distance and has the tendency to get a bit out of control while he's driving to the hoop.
Yet, he still has some value in his advanced age. He still plays with a lot of energy at the age of 36. He turns 37 very early in the season. The Bucks do need someone like that.
The Bucks could use a player like Westbrook for depth purposes, especially if they have an injury in the backcourt. He wouldn't be an expensive addition, either.
It's a little surprising that Westbrook still hasn't found a home. There are plenty of teams out there that could use some depth at the point guard position heading into next year.
The Bucks could use Westbrook's brand of basketball to their advantage
Bailey believes that the Bucks could use him more without Giannis Antetokounmpo to help provide some instant offense.
"And if he was there, it's not like Milwaukee would have to shoehorn him into playing time with Giannis. In fact, he could be a good option for the non-Giannis minutes," Bailey writes.
Playing them together could have some problems, but they would likely try to separate their minutes as much as possible in order to maximize the potential of both players.
This past season with the Nuggets, Westbrook averaged 13.3 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 6.1 assists per game.
