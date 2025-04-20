Bucks News: Old Kyle Kuzma Tweet Resurfaces Following Poor Performance vs Pacers
The Milwaukee Bucks are not off to the right foot in the first round. They dropped Game 1 in their series against the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks will now look to tie the series on Tuesday.
The Bucks did not play their best game, and they'll look for an even better one by the time Game 2 rolls around. The only one who stepped up for Milwaukee through the 48 minutes was their superstar forward, Giannis Antetokounmpo. Outside of that, Antetokounmpo did not get much help, especially from his current No. 2 option, Kyle Kuzma.
Kuzma's Game 1 performance was atrocious. Despite playing 22 minutes, he did not record a single stat and went 0-for-5 from the field. On top of that, he was -24 in the plus/minus department.
Kuzma did not do himself or his team any favors, especially with this old tweet that resurfaced after his Game 1 performance.
Fans didn’t hold back when it came to Kuzma’s Game 1 performance—and it’s hard to blame them. With the Bucks in need of a reliable second option behind Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kuzma came up short in a big way on the road.
Social media, especially NBA circles on X (formerly Twitter), can be ruthless. When a player underperforms, the reactions are swift, often exaggerated, and occasionally cruel. One common jab is suggesting that the player should be suiting up in a lesser league.
Unfortunately for the Bucks, Kuzma wasn’t the only starter who struggled. Taurean Prince also had a forgettable outing. He finished scoreless, adding just two rebounds and three assists, while attempting only one shot. His night ended with a -20 plus-minus, highlighting how ineffective he was during his time on the floor.
For Milwaukee to bounce back in this series, they’ll need more from their supporting cast—especially from their starting forwards.
The potential return of Damian Lillard in Game 2 will do wonders for the Bucks, but his play alone can't be relied on heavily. The others must step up if they want to win the series and make a deep playoff run.
Milwaukee’s supporting cast will have multiple opportunities to respond and make their presence felt as the series unfolds. Whether they rise to the occasion remains to be seen.
More Bucks: Giannis Antetokounmpo Opens Up About Bucks Mindset After Rough Game 1
Brewers Make Wild Prediction For Bucks vs Pacers Series
Bucks' Damian Lillard Given Technical Foul Despite Not Playing
For more news and notes on the Milwaukee Bucks, head on over to Milwaukee Bucks on SI.