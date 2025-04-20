Giannis Antetokounmpo Opens Up About Bucks Mindset After Rough Game 1
The Milwaukee Bucks stumbled out of the gates in Game 1 of the first round against the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks did not have the prettiest of games. They were lackluster for most of the game, outside of a nice stretch in the fourth quarter as they attempted a comeback.
The Bucks did not look like themselves, and they were far from the team we saw winning eight games in a row to close out the regular season. Milwaukee didn't look like itself, and their superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo was blunt about his team's mindset after the loss.
Antetokounmpo mentioned how he felt like his team was 'anxious.'
“Our offense wasn’t good,” Antetokounmpo said. “Shots did not fall. It felt like it was Game 1. Guys get, like, anxious. They kind of inch in towards the ball because they want the ball. They want to make a play. They want to get themselves involved in the game, and I don’t think it’s from bad ego.”
The numbers and the lack of help that Antetokounmpo received were evident. At times, it felt like it was one vs. five against the Pacers. Indiana was the more physical team, and they did all the little things they needed to take a 1-0 series lead.
The Bucks shot poorly from the field. From twos, they shot 41.7 percent, and they were even worse from beyond the arc, shooting 24.3 percent. They only made nine of their 37 attempts from three.
Outside of Antetokounmpo, no other Buck managed to score more than 15 points. It was essentially a one-man show, with Giannis doing everything in his power to keep Milwaukee in the fight—finishing with 36 points on 14-of-23 shooting, 12 rebounds, an assist, and two blocks.
From the opening tip, it was clear the rest of the team wasn't quite ready. The damage is done, and now the focus shifts to Game 2 and whether the Bucks can come out with a stronger response. The possible return of Damian Lillard could be a major turning point for Milwaukee.
With the offense clearly in need of a spark, Lillard’s presence could be exactly what the Bucks need to regain their rhythm on that end of the floor.
