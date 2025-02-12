Bucks Notes: Giannis Almost Traded for Luka Doncic, GM Saddened By Middleton Trade, More
The Milwaukee Bucks surprised everyone after they traded veteran player Khris Middleton to the Washington Wizards in exchange for Kyle Kuzma.
Despite making the final call for the trade, Milwaukee general manager Jon Horst has stated that this was the toughest call he has had to make in his entire career, going so far as to say he loves Middleton and his family and that he's "not comfortable with it."
Additionally, it has been reported recently that the Dallas Mavericks originally tried to send Luka Doncic to the Bucks in exchange for star power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo. However, it appears that Milwaukee refused and the Greek Freak is still with the team that drafted him.
